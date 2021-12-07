Brokerages Set KB Home (NYSE:KBH) Target Price at $51.00

KB Home (NYSE:KBH) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the fifteen brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $51.00.

Several research firms recently commented on KBH. Bank of America began coverage on shares of KB Home in a research note on Monday, November 8th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of KB Home from $59.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of KB Home in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of KB Home from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of KB Home from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $43.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th.

Get KB Home alerts:

Shares of NYSE:KBH traded up $0.14 during trading on Friday, reaching $44.45. The company had a trading volume of 27,901 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,506,947. The business’s fifty day moving average is $41.24. The firm has a market cap of $3.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.46, a PEG ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 1.75. KB Home has a twelve month low of $31.76 and a twelve month high of $52.48.

KB Home (NYSE:KBH) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, September 21st. The construction company reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.60. KB Home had a net margin of 9.47% and a return on equity of 17.97%. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.83 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 46.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that KB Home will post 5.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 11th were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. KB Home’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.45%.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey T. Mezger sold 166,861 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.66, for a total transaction of $7,118,290.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Brian J. Woram sold 39,370 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.56, for a total transaction of $1,636,217.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 362,861 shares of company stock worth $15,267,641. Company insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in KB Home by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,227,362 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $335,018,000 after purchasing an additional 154,533 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of KB Home by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,906,822 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $152,054,000 after buying an additional 227,874 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of KB Home by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,800,144 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $147,902,000 after buying an additional 13,738 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of KB Home by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,972,346 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $115,691,000 after buying an additional 92,744 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in shares of KB Home by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,731,573 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $111,230,000 after purchasing an additional 36,816 shares in the last quarter. 90.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About KB Home

KB Home engages in selling and building a variety of new homes. It builds various types of homes, including attached and detached single-family homes, townhomes, and condominiums. The firm operates through the following segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. It offer homes in development communities, at urban in-fill locations and as part of mixed-use projects.

Further Reading: Net Margin

Receive News & Ratings for KB Home Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KB Home and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.