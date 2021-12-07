Analysts Set The Gap, Inc. (NYSE:GPS) PT at $25.06

The Gap, Inc. (NYSE:GPS) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twenty brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $25.06.

A number of research firms have weighed in on GPS. Bank of America lowered their target price on GAP from $32.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on GAP from $38.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on GAP from $33.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. TheStreet cut GAP from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut GAP from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th.

Shares of NYSE:GPS traded up $0.34 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $17.68. 152,894 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,484,756. The company has a market cap of $6.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.36. GAP has a one year low of $15.84 and a one year high of $37.63. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $22.44 and a 200 day moving average of $26.91.

GAP (NYSE:GPS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The apparel retailer reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.23). GAP had a net margin of 3.05% and a return on equity of 23.80%. The firm had revenue of $3.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.25 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that GAP will post 1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 5th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 4th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.71%. GAP’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.64%.

In related news, CEO Sonia Syngal sold 6,945 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.71, for a total transaction of $171,610.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 41.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its stake in GAP by 270.0% during the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,850 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 1,350 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its position in shares of GAP by 1.3% in the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 64,120 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,456,000 after purchasing an additional 840 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of GAP by 1.9% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,774,210 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $40,274,000 after purchasing an additional 32,404 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of GAP by 53.0% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 641,203 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $14,555,000 after purchasing an additional 222,203 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in GAP in the third quarter worth approximately $94,000. 54.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Gap, Inc operates as a global apparel retail company, which offers clothing, apparel, accessories, and personal care products for men, women, and children. The firm operates through the following segments: Gap Global, Old Navy Global, Banana Republic Global, Athleta, and Other. The Gap Global segment includes apparel and accessories for men and women under the Gap brand, along with the GapKids, BabyGap, GapMaternity, GapBody, and GapFit collections.

