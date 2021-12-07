Deutsche Lufthansa AG (OTCMKTS:DLAKY) Receives $9.05 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Deutsche Lufthansa AG (OTCMKTS:DLAKY) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eighteen research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $9.05.

A number of analysts have issued reports on DLAKY shares. HSBC began coverage on Deutsche Lufthansa in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. AlphaValue downgraded shares of Deutsche Lufthansa to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded shares of Deutsche Lufthansa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from €7.14 ($8.02) to €8.00 ($8.99) in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Oddo Bhf raised shares of Deutsche Lufthansa from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a €7.20 ($8.09) target price for the company in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa in a report on Friday, November 5th.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Deutsche Lufthansa stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in Deutsche Lufthansa AG (OTCMKTS:DLAKY) by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 476,607 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,163 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC owned about 0.08% of Deutsche Lufthansa worth $5,379,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 0.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DLAKY stock traded up $0.41 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $6.86. The stock had a trading volume of 242,968 shares, compared to its average volume of 94,899. The stock has a market cap of $4.10 billion, a PE ratio of -1.08 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.87, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.85. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.14. Deutsche Lufthansa has a 52-week low of $6.11 and a 52-week high of $15.56.

Deutsche Lufthansa (OTCMKTS:DLAKY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The transportation company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.16. Deutsche Lufthansa had a negative return on equity of 118.69% and a negative net margin of 22.37%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Deutsche Lufthansa will post -3.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Deutsche Lufthansa Company Profile

Deutsche Lufthansa AG engages in the provision of passenger, freight, and cargo airline services. It operates through the following segments: Network Airlines, Eurowings, Logistics, Maintenance Repair Overhaul, Catering and Additional Businesses and Group Functions. The Network Airlines segment comprises Lufthansa German Airlines, SWISS, and Austrian Airlines.

