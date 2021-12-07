Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. Sells 279 Shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV)

Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. decreased its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) by 8.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,066 shares of the company’s stock after selling 279 shares during the period. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC.’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF were worth $225,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lincoln Capital LLC boosted its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 1.1% during the third quarter. Lincoln Capital LLC now owns 12,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $916,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Avenue 1 Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 1.4% during the third quarter. Avenue 1 Advisors LLC now owns 9,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $710,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 13.0% during the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC boosted its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 3.0% during the third quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 5,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $415,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 75.6% during the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 395 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter.

BATS:USMV opened at $77.25 on Tuesday. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF has a one year low of $47.44 and a one year high of $55.45. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $76.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.67.

