Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Shares Sold by Lloyd Advisory Services LLC.

Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. decreased its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,722 shares of the company’s stock after selling 529 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF accounts for about 0.7% of Lloyd Advisory Services LLC.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $1,450,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of VEA. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 201.9% during the second quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 480 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the second quarter valued at $35,000. Truvestments Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 816.7% during the second quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 637 shares during the period. Bbva USA acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the second quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the second quarter worth about $42,000.

NYSEARCA:VEA opened at $50.36 on Tuesday. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $45.60 and a 1-year high of $53.49. The company has a fifty day moving average of $51.45.

