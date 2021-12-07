Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC Reduces Stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 2.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,839 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 152 shares during the quarter. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $1,523,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in V. Amundi acquired a new stake in Visa during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,091,544,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Visa by 84.3% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,811,153 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $657,304,000 after buying an additional 1,286,151 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Visa by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 28,005,159 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $6,529,879,000 after buying an additional 1,200,144 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Visa by 37.8% during the second quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,816,615 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $922,780,000 after purchasing an additional 1,047,776 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Visa during the second quarter worth $204,358,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE V opened at $202.68 on Tuesday. Visa Inc. has a 1 year low of $190.10 and a 1 year high of $252.67. The firm has a market cap of $390.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.00, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.75. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $215.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $227.32.

Visa (NYSE:V) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The credit-card processor reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.09. Visa had a return on equity of 37.62% and a net margin of 51.07%. The business had revenue of $6.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.12 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 7.04 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be given a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. This is a positive change from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 10th. Visa’s payout ratio is presently 26.64%.

In other Visa news, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,193 shares of Visa stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.44, for a total value of $2,377,840.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of Visa stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.58, for a total value of $2,048,220.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 49,387 shares of company stock worth $10,569,980. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on V. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Visa from $282.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Visa from $297.00 to $284.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Visa from $288.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Visa from $286.00 to $263.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on Visa in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $275.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $270.11.

Visa Company Profile

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit card, credit card, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global ATM.

