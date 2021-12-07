Tufton Capital Management Lowers Holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Tufton Capital Management decreased its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 170,806 shares of the company’s stock after selling 663 shares during the quarter. Merck & Co., Inc. makes up approximately 2.2% of Tufton Capital Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Tufton Capital Management’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $12,829,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MRK. Amundi bought a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the second quarter worth $784,989,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC increased its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 1,324.3% in the second quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 10,145,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $789,028,000 after purchasing an additional 9,433,323 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management increased its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 47.8% in the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 14,306,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,112,584,000 after purchasing an additional 4,628,832 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 67.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,357,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $805,532,000 after purchasing an additional 4,165,565 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 17.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 26,289,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,044,534,000 after purchasing an additional 3,832,086 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.79% of the company’s stock.

MRK has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $92.00 price objective (up from $86.00) on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Sunday, October 10th. Citigroup lowered Merck & Co., Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $105.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Monday, November 29th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $91.00 price objective on the stock. Guggenheim lowered Merck & Co., Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Truist Securities raised their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Merck & Co., Inc. has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $94.17.

In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, insider Kenneth C. Frazier sold 663,881 shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.26, for a total value of $54,610,851.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, VP Rita A. Karachun sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.45, for a total value of $2,211,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 936,784 shares of company stock worth $78,682,559. 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of MRK stock opened at $73.42 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $81.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $77.87. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $70.89 and a 12 month high of $91.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $185.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.94, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $13.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.32 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 48.21% and a net margin of 14.64%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.74 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a $0.69 dividend. This is a positive change from Merck & Co., Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.76%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is currently 91.87%.

Merck & Co., Inc. Profile

Merck & Co, Inc engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

