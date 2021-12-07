Nyzo (NYZO) Market Cap Reaches $3.34 Million

Nyzo (CURRENCY:NYZO) traded up 1.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on December 7th. In the last week, Nyzo has traded down 22.7% against the dollar. One Nyzo coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.28 or 0.00000542 BTC on popular exchanges. Nyzo has a market cap of $3.34 million and approximately $45,529.00 worth of Nyzo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001947 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001617 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $30.71 or 0.00059745 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4,324.56 or 0.08413809 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $30.06 or 0.00058491 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51,458.73 or 1.00117411 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.31 or 0.00076481 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00002673 BTC.

Nyzo Profile

Nyzo’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 11,919,651 coins. The official website for Nyzo is nyzo.co . The official message board for Nyzo is medium.com/@nyzoco/the-nyzo-mesh-time-and-diversity-as-a-currency-85c676631516 . The Reddit community for Nyzo is https://reddit.com/r/Nyzo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Nyzo’s official Twitter account is @nyzo_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Nyzo was developed from the ground up to explore blockchain technology in an approachable, accessible manner. Instead of layering complex fixes on top of flawed design or adding elaborate features, Nyzo focused on the foundational technology of the blockchain to build a system that just works. Nyzo uses a collaborative verification system that requires neither proof of work nor proof of stake. There is no mining. Simply participating in the Mesh gives a Node the opportunity to verify transactions, and the queuing system is designed so that transaction fees are distributed equitably to all participants. Very little computational power is required of a node, and having superior computational power will not allow a node to gain a larger share of transaction fees. “

Nyzo Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nyzo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nyzo should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Nyzo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

