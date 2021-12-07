Waltonchain Trading 4.2% Lower This Week (WTC)

Waltonchain (CURRENCY:WTC) traded 3.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on December 7th. Waltonchain has a total market capitalization of $71.55 million and approximately $16.24 million worth of Waltonchain was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Waltonchain has traded 4.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Waltonchain coin can currently be purchased for about $0.91 or 0.00001769 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001945 BTC.

Metaverse ETP (ETP) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000407 BTC.

DoragonLand (DOR) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000236 BTC.

DogyRace (DOR) traded down 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0897 or 0.00000157 BTC.

Altera (AEN) traded down 15.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000635 BTC.

Waltonchain Profile

WTC is a coin. Its launch date was July 21st, 2017. Waltonchain’s total supply is 84,019,343 coins and its circulating supply is 78,298,311 coins. The Reddit community for Waltonchain is /r/waltonchain . Waltonchain’s official Twitter account is @waltonchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Waltonchain is www.waltonchain.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Waltonchain project is named after Charles Walton (1921—2011), the famous inventor of RFID technology. Waltonchain is the underlying public business eco chain. It resorts to RFID technology to create a unique combination of blockchain and the Internet of Things (IoT). On this eco chain, merchants can create customized child chains and monitor production, logistics, warehousing and retail circulation of all commodities. As a business eco chain, Waltonchain ensures that all data on it is authentic and credible. With the self-developed reader chip and tag chip, all data of physical commodities in circulation is automatically recorded to blockchain. Thus Waltonchain avoids human interference, minimizes the data tampering possibility and creates a fair, transparent, traceable and credible new-generation business ecosystem. “

Waltonchain Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Waltonchain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Waltonchain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Waltonchain using one of the exchanges listed above.

