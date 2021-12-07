Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC Cuts Position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC lessened its holdings in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 4.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 600 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 30 shares during the period. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $503,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 130.8% in the 2nd quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 30 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 171.4% in the 3rd quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 38 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. Finally, Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 533.3% in the 2nd quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 57 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.75% of the company’s stock.

Get BlackRock alerts:

BLK opened at $896.70 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $908.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $896.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $136.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 3.04 and a quick ratio of 3.04. BlackRock, Inc. has a one year low of $670.28 and a one year high of $973.16.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 13th. The asset manager reported $10.95 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.81 by $1.14. The firm had revenue of $5.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.82 billion. BlackRock had a net margin of 30.97% and a return on equity of 16.72%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $9.22 EPS. On average, analysts expect that BlackRock, Inc. will post 38.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 7th will be given a dividend of $4.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 6th. This represents a $16.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.84%. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.94%.

In related news, Director J. Richard Kushel sold 405 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $964.45, for a total value of $390,602.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Laurence Fink sold 16,365 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $920.92, for a total transaction of $15,070,855.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 39,017 shares of company stock valued at $36,055,061 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of BlackRock from $1,039.00 to $1,008.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $956.00 price target on shares of BlackRock in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of BlackRock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1,080.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of BlackRock from $1,021.00 to $1,026.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of BlackRock from $1,030.00 to $1,035.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $961.40.

About BlackRock

BlackRock, Inc engages in providing investment management, risk management, and advisory services for institutional and retail clients worldwide. Its products include single and multi-asset class portfolios investing in equities, fixed income, alternatives, and money market instruments. The company was founded by Ralph L.

Read More: Federal Reserve

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.