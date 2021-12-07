Cabot Wealth Management Inc. Decreases Stock Position in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Cabot Wealth Management Inc. cut its holdings in General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 87.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,219 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 15,566 shares during the quarter. Cabot Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in General Electric were worth $229,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Diamant Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in General Electric in the third quarter valued at about $539,000. Parkside Investments LLC purchased a new stake in General Electric in the third quarter valued at about $721,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC raised its stake in General Electric by 416.8% in the third quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC now owns 646 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 521 shares during the last quarter. Essex LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Electric in the third quarter valued at about $2,468,000. Finally, First Bancorp Inc ME acquired a new position in shares of General Electric in the third quarter valued at about $849,000.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on GE shares. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $136.00 price objective on shares of General Electric in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on General Electric from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised General Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $119.00 to $131.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on General Electric from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Wolfe Research increased their price objective on General Electric from $132.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $121.76.

In other news, Director Leslie Seidman bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $100.59 per share, for a total transaction of $100,590.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Over the last three months, insiders acquired 2,051 shares of company stock worth $210,673. 0.71% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of GE opened at $96.01 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. General Electric has a 12 month low of $82.88 and a 12 month high of $116.17. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $103.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $104.29. The firm has a market cap of $105.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -184.63, a PEG ratio of 8.82 and a beta of 1.03.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.14. General Electric had a positive return on equity of 5.88% and a negative net margin of 0.05%. The company had revenue of $18.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.17 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.48 earnings per share. General Electric’s quarterly revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that General Electric will post 2.03 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 27th were issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 24th. General Electric’s payout ratio is currently -61.54%.

General Electric Company Profile

General Electric Co engages in the provision of technology and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Healthcare, and Capital. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, which includes gas and steam turbines, generators, and power generation services.

