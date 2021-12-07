Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Grows Stake in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) by 195.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 35,298 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,351 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $11,697,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 0.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,202,933 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $8,463,385,000 after acquiring an additional 60,961 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 2.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,744,577 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $4,363,303,000 after purchasing an additional 109,925 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 0.9% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,320,956 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,973,724,000 after purchasing an additional 37,532 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 1.0% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,128,096 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,876,721,000 after buying an additional 32,387 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 8.3% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,001,744 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,835,559,000 after buying an additional 153,931 shares in the last quarter. 27.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ISRG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $323.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $383.33 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $354.00 to $381.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. TheStreet raised shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $352.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Intuitive Surgical has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $335.06.

ISRG opened at $323.77 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $354.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $332.79. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 1-year low of $227.47 and a 1-year high of $369.69. The company has a market cap of $115.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.88, a PEG ratio of 7.38 and a beta of 1.09.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 30.78% and a return on equity of 15.98%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.60 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.44 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Jamie Samath sold 1,503 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $339.66, for a total value of $510,508.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Amal M. Johnson sold 7,500 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.73, for a total transaction of $2,502,975.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 44,174 shares of company stock valued at $15,839,203 over the last 90 days. 0.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of da Vinci Surgical Systems, and related instruments and accessories for invasive surgery. Its products include Da Vinci and Ion. The company was founded by Frederic H. Moll, John Gordon Freund, and Robert G. Younge in November 1995 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, CA.

