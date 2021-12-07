Kessler Investment Group LLC Raises Stock Position in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Kessler Investment Group LLC boosted its position in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 416.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 646 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 521 shares during the period. Kessler Investment Group LLC’s holdings in General Electric were worth $67,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Adirondack Research & Management Inc. grew its stake in General Electric by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Adirondack Research & Management Inc. now owns 20,057 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $270,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp boosted its stake in shares of General Electric by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 4,167 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of General Electric by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC now owns 10,738 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Barber Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of General Electric by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Barber Financial Group Inc. now owns 15,878 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Davis R M Inc. boosted its stake in shares of General Electric by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 23,232 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $313,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the last quarter.

Several research firms have issued reports on GE. Cowen raised their price target on shares of General Electric from $108.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of General Electric from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of General Electric from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a $136.00 price target on shares of General Electric in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of General Electric from $112.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, General Electric currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.76.

GE opened at $96.01 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $105.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -184.63, a P/E/G ratio of 8.82 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $103.50 and its 200-day moving average is $104.29. General Electric has a 52-week low of $82.88 and a 52-week high of $116.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $18.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.17 billion. General Electric had a negative net margin of 0.05% and a positive return on equity of 5.88%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.48 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that General Electric will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 25th. Investors of record on Monday, September 27th were paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 24th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.33%. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -61.54%.

In related news, Director Leslie Seidman purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $100.59 per share, for a total transaction of $100,590.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders purchased 2,051 shares of company stock valued at $210,673. Insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

General Electric Co engages in the provision of technology and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Healthcare, and Capital. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, which includes gas and steam turbines, generators, and power generation services.

