Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC Makes New $171.74 Million Investment in Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON)

Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 981,252 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $171,739,000. Axon Enterprise accounts for 2.4% of Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC owned 1.49% of Axon Enterprise as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in Axon Enterprise during the second quarter valued at about $1,220,167,000. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Axon Enterprise during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,044,964,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new position in shares of Axon Enterprise during the second quarter valued at approximately $800,752,000. State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of Axon Enterprise during the second quarter valued at approximately $341,420,000. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Axon Enterprise during the second quarter valued at approximately $340,588,000. 75.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Axon Enterprise news, CEO Patrick W. Smith sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.04, for a total transaction of $36,008.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Patrick W. Smith sold 329,952 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.25, for a total transaction of $61,453,560.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 675,188 shares of company stock valued at $124,022,651 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Axon Enterprise stock traded up $5.53 on Tuesday, reaching $153.75. 3,987 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 466,759. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $174.60 and its 200-day moving average is $173.06. Axon Enterprise, Inc. has a one year low of $115.57 and a one year high of $212.37. The firm has a market cap of $10.53 billion, a PE ratio of -384.59 and a beta of 0.39.

Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The biotechnology company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.91. Axon Enterprise had a negative net margin of 2.37% and a negative return on equity of 2.26%. The company had revenue of $231.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $201.11 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.01) earnings per share. Axon Enterprise’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Axon Enterprise, Inc. will post -0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on AXON shares. Craig Hallum upgraded Axon Enterprise from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $232.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Axon Enterprise in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Axon Enterprise from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $208.43.

Axon Enterprise, Inc engages in the development, manufacturing, and sale of conducted electrical weapons for personal defense. It operates through the TASER Weapons and Software and Sensors segments. The TASER Weapons segment sells conducted electrical weapons, accessories, and other related products and services.

