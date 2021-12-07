Uncommon Cents Investing LLC Boosts Stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH)

Uncommon Cents Investing LLC grew its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH) by 16.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,055 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 580 shares during the quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $301,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 52.0% in the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 409 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 67.0% in the 3rd quarter. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. now owns 593 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at about $46,000. 88.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $86.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $73.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.08.

Shares of NASDAQ CTSH traded up $1.54 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $82.26. 42,031 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,144,871. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $78.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $74.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.80, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a current ratio of 2.11. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a one year low of $66.19 and a one year high of $82.84.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The information technology service provider reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.01. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 17.55% and a net margin of 10.48%. The company had revenue of $4.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.73 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.97 EPS. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th were issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.12%.

In other Cognizant Technology Solutions news, EVP Becky Schmitt sold 2,696 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.63, for a total transaction of $201,202.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Cognizant Technology Solutions

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp. engages in the provision of information technology, consulting, and business process outsourcing services. It operates through the following business segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media, and Technology. The Financial Services segment consists of banking and insurance services.

