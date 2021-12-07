Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO) Shares Bought by Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC

Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO) by 47.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,106,058 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 356,912 shares during the quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC owned 1.96% of Q2 worth $88,639,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Q2 in the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Q2 in the second quarter worth approximately $91,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Q2 in the second quarter worth approximately $116,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Q2 in the second quarter worth approximately $118,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Q2 in the second quarter worth approximately $203,000.

Get Q2 alerts:

Shares of QTWO traded up $3.07 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $79.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,894 shares, compared to its average volume of 472,722. Q2 Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $69.91 and a one year high of $148.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 3.07 and a current ratio of 3.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.51 billion, a PE ratio of -34.88 and a beta of 1.44. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $81.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $89.87.

Q2 (NYSE:QTWO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The technology company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $126.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $125.77 million. Q2 had a negative return on equity of 6.59% and a negative net margin of 26.31%. Analysts expect that Q2 Holdings, Inc. will post -0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently commented on QTWO. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Q2 from $135.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 8th. TheStreet downgraded Q2 from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Q2 from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 13th. Stephens began coverage on Q2 in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Q2 from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.70.

In other news, COO John E. Breeden sold 498 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.76, for a total value of $38,226.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director R. H. Seale sold 62,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.72, for a total value of $4,795,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 188,498 shares of company stock valued at $14,635,246. 4.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Q2 Company Profile

Q2 Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of digital banking solutions. Its services offer security, advisory, web services, custom services, and end user marketing solutions. The company was founded by Robert Hank Seale III in 2004 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.

See Also: Diversification For Individual Investors



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QTWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO).

Receive News & Ratings for Q2 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Q2 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.