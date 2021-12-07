Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC Has $140.12 Million Stock Holdings in John Bean Technologies Co. (NYSE:JBT)

Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in John Bean Technologies Co. (NYSE:JBT) by 11.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 996,923 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 106,195 shares during the quarter. John Bean Technologies comprises about 1.9% of Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in John Bean Technologies were worth $140,118,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in JBT. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of John Bean Technologies by 16.7% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 134,494 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $17,933,000 after purchasing an additional 19,228 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of John Bean Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $4,383,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC acquired a new position in shares of John Bean Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $934,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of John Bean Technologies by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 954,048 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $136,066,000 after purchasing an additional 13,473 shares during the period. Finally, Davy Global Fund Management Ltd lifted its stake in shares of John Bean Technologies by 69.9% in the 2nd quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd now owns 35,203 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,021,000 after purchasing an additional 14,489 shares during the period. 99.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised John Bean Technologies from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $130.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $150.20.

JBT stock traded up $2.42 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $163.44. 251 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 170,764. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $156.86 and its 200 day moving average is $147.62. John Bean Technologies Co. has a twelve month low of $110.53 and a twelve month high of $177.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market cap of $5.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.54.

John Bean Technologies (NYSE:JBT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by ($0.16). John Bean Technologies had a return on equity of 19.63% and a net margin of 6.46%. The firm had revenue of $477.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $494.96 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.83 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that John Bean Technologies Co. will post 4.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 13th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 10th. This is an increase from John Bean Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.24%. John Bean Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 10.99%.

In other news, Director Caroline Maury Devine sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.83, for a total value of $44,949.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP James L. Marvin sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.87, for a total value of $374,675.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 6,069 shares of company stock valued at $970,131. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

John Bean Technologies Profile

John Bean Technologies Corp. is a technology solutions provider, which engages in the food, beverage, and air transportation industries. It operates through the JBT FoodTech and JBT AeroTech business segments. The JBT FoodTech segment designs, manufactures, and services technologically food processing systems for the preparation of meat, seafood and poultry products, ready-to-eat meals, shelf stable packaged foods, bakery products, juice and dairy products, and fruit and vegetable products.

