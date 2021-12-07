CureVac (NASDAQ:CVAC) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of CureVac (NASDAQ:CVAC) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $69.33.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on CVAC shares. Zacks Investment Research raised CureVac from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on CureVac in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock.

CureVac stock traded up $2.28 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $43.07. 6,105 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 962,538. The business has a fifty day moving average of $41.85 and a 200 day moving average of $60.75. CureVac has a 12-month low of $35.05 and a 12-month high of $151.80.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVAC. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in CureVac by 910,987.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,056,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,658,000 after purchasing an additional 1,056,745 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in CureVac by 5,379.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 476,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,030,000 after purchasing an additional 468,027 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in CureVac by 441.9% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 264,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,470,000 after purchasing an additional 342,415 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in CureVac during the 2nd quarter worth about $11,396,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in CureVac during the 2nd quarter worth about $10,656,000.

CureVac N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing various transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). It is developing prophylactic vaccines, such as mRNA-based vaccine candidate against COVID-19; CV7202, a prophylactic mRNA-based vaccine, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for rabies virus glycoprotein; vaccine for lassa yellow fever; vaccine for respirational syncytial virus; CV7301, a second-generation lipid nanoparticle flu vaccine; and vaccines for rota, malaria, and universal influenza.

