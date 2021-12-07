IGM Financial Inc. (TSE:IGM) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of IGM Financial Inc. (TSE:IGM) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$57.14.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on IGM. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of IGM Financial from C$49.00 to C$54.00 in a report on Monday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of IGM Financial from C$52.00 to C$54.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. CIBC raised their target price on shares of IGM Financial from C$55.00 to C$60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating on shares of IGM Financial in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, TD Securities raised their target price on shares of IGM Financial from C$56.00 to C$58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th.

Get IGM Financial alerts:

Shares of IGM traded up C$0.61 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching C$47.40. The company had a trading volume of 36,123 shares, compared to its average volume of 326,274. The stock has a market cap of C$11.34 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.04. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$47.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$45.93. IGM Financial has a fifty-two week low of C$33.43 and a fifty-two week high of C$51.68. The company has a current ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.48.

IGM Financial (TSE:IGM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported C$1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$1.08 by C$0.05. The company had revenue of C$890.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$882.00 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that IGM Financial will post 4.4100002 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Friday, October 29th were paid a dividend of $0.5625 per share. This represents a $2.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.75%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 28th. IGM Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.25%.

About IGM Financial

IGM Financial Inc operates as a wealth and asset management company in Canada. It operates through Wealth Management, Asset Management, and Strategic Investments and Other segments. The company offers financial advisory services; IG Living Plan that provides financial planning services, such as investment vehicles, insurance products, mortgage and banking solutions, and charitable giving program; IG Wealth Management Advisor Portal, a customer relationship management platform; and IG Wealth Management's dealer platform, which provides increased automation and supports both MFDA and IIROC licensed advisors, as well as new products on its investment dealer platform.

Read More: Cyclical Stocks – What You Should Know

Receive News & Ratings for IGM Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IGM Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.