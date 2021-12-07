RiverTree Advisors LLC Sells 1,349 Shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

RiverTree Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,039 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 1,349 shares during the period. Devon Energy accounts for approximately 0.9% of RiverTree Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest position. RiverTree Advisors LLC’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $1,351,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Devon Energy by 227.8% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,727,113 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $371,504,000 after purchasing an additional 8,845,023 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Devon Energy by 36.2% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 32,658,423 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $953,299,000 after purchasing an additional 8,679,826 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Devon Energy by 68.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 13,297,144 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $388,144,000 after purchasing an additional 5,413,309 shares during the period. Scout Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Devon Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $112,744,000. Finally, Amundi bought a new stake in Devon Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $80,880,000. 86.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, COO Clay M. Gaspar sold 61,053 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.28, for a total value of $2,703,426.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.59% of the company’s stock.

DVN traded up $2.82 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $45.18. 383,319 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,807,146. The stock has a market cap of $30.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 3.06. Devon Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $14.34 and a twelve month high of $45.56. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $41.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The energy company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $3.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.19 billion. Devon Energy had a net margin of 13.50% and a return on equity of 19.77%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.04) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Devon Energy Co. will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Devon Energy declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, November 2nd that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the energy company to buy up to 3.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be given a $0.84 dividend. This represents a $3.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.44%. Devon Energy’s payout ratio is presently 26.35%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on DVN. Benchmark raised shares of Devon Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Devon Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, September 17th. Truist increased their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Devon Energy from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $54.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Devon Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.67.

Devon Energy Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties. It develops and operates Delaware Basin, Eagle Ford, Heavy Oil, Baarnett Shale, STACK, and Rockies Oil. The company was founded by J. Larry Nichols and John W. Nichols in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK.

