Janney Capital Management LLC Has $8.76 Million Stake in North Shore Global Uranium Mining ETF (NYSEARCA:URNM)

Janney Capital Management LLC decreased its position in shares of North Shore Global Uranium Mining ETF (NYSEARCA:URNM) by 41.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 114,041 shares of the company’s stock after selling 81,493 shares during the quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC’s holdings in North Shore Global Uranium Mining ETF were worth $8,764,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in North Shore Global Uranium Mining ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $774,000. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. lifted its holdings in North Shore Global Uranium Mining ETF by 17.1% during the 3rd quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 6,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $508,000 after buying an additional 965 shares during the period. Amarillo National Bank lifted its holdings in North Shore Global Uranium Mining ETF by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Amarillo National Bank now owns 94,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,249,000 after buying an additional 4,842 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC lifted its holdings in North Shore Global Uranium Mining ETF by 292.2% during the 2nd quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 56,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,545,000 after buying an additional 42,237 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in shares of North Shore Global Uranium Mining ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,577,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:URNM traded up $4.72 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $82.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,791 shares, compared to its average volume of 234,777. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $88.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $73.34. North Shore Global Uranium Mining ETF has a fifty-two week low of $35.00 and a fifty-two week high of $104.00.

