Janney Capital Management LLC Has $5.87 Million Position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV)

Janney Capital Management LLC cut its stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV) by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 62,241 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 796 shares during the quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.08% of iShares Core High Dividend ETF worth $5,867,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in HDV. Simplex Trading LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 117.3% in the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 326 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the period. Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000.

Get iShares Core High Dividend ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:HDV traded up $0.77 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $98.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,744 shares, compared to its average volume of 341,508. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $97.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $97.22. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a fifty-two week low of $86.18 and a fifty-two week high of $100.48.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HDV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core High Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core High Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.