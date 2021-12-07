Zumiez (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) Upgraded to Strong-Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zumiez (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $54.00 price objective on the apparel and footwear maker’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 10.75% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Shares of Zumiez outpaced the industry in the past three months. The company seems well poised to capitalize on the trends in the apparel space backed by its one-channel concept and advanced in-store fulfillment capabilities. Its solid efforts to meet robust demand with respect to distinct merchandise offering continue to significantly contribute to its performance. Zumiez reported stellar third-quarter fiscal 2021 results wherein both the top and bottom lines increased year over year while the latter surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate. The company’s consumer-centric strategy also appears encouraging. Management cited that the fiscal fourth quarter kicked off well. For fiscal 2021, management projects net sales to grow in mid-teens from the fiscal 2019 actuals. This translates to sales growth from the last fiscal-year levels to above 20%.”

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. B. Riley lowered their target price on Zumiez from $65.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 13th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Zumiez in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $52.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Zumiez from $52.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Pivotal Research lowered their target price on Zumiez from $52.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Zumiez has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.17.

Shares of ZUMZ stock traded up $1.45 on Tuesday, hitting $48.76. 1,816 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 254,456. Zumiez has a 12 month low of $35.57 and a 12 month high of $55.10. The stock has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.94 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a 50 day moving average of $45.17 and a 200 day moving average of $44.22.

Zumiez (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 2nd. The apparel and footwear maker reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.16. Zumiez had a return on equity of 21.85% and a net margin of 10.60%. The business had revenue of $289.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $290.82 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.16 EPS. Zumiez’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Zumiez will post 4.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Thomas D. Campion sold 40,453 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.13, for a total value of $2,230,173.89. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 23.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ZUMZ. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zumiez during the 1st quarter valued at about $299,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in shares of Zumiez by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 14,612 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $715,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Zumiez by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 112,843 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $5,528,000 after purchasing an additional 3,262 shares in the last quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt boosted its holdings in Zumiez by 4.7% in the second quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 71,100 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $3,483,000 after acquiring an additional 3,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Zumiez by 406.4% in the second quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 160,190 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $7,848,000 after acquiring an additional 128,555 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.72% of the company’s stock.

Zumiez, Inc engages in retailing of apparel, footwear, accessories, and hardgoods for young men and women. It offers hardgoods including skateboards, snowboards, bindings, components, and other equipment under the brand names Zumiez, Blue Tomato, and Fast Times brands. The company was founded by Thomas D.

