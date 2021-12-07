Core & Main (NYSE:CNM) Shares Gap Up to $26.09

Core & Main Inc (NYSE:CNM)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $26.09, but opened at $27.75. Core & Main shares last traded at $29.03, with a volume of 2,390 shares trading hands.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on CNM shares. Barclays started coverage on Core & Main in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Truist started coverage on Core & Main in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Core & Main from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Core & Main from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Core & Main from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $27.10.

Core & Main (NYSE:CNM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 13th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that Core & Main Inc will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CNM. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in Core & Main in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in Core & Main in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in Core & Main in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $85,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in Core & Main in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $214,000. Finally, Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in Core & Main in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $220,000. 0.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Core & Main Inc is a specialized distributor of water, wastewater, storm drainage and fire protection products, and related services, to municipalities, private water companies and professional contractors across municipal, non-residential and residential end markets. The company’s products and services are used in the maintenance, repair, replacement and construction of water and fire protection infrastructure.

