Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. They presently have a $267.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 5.92% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Shares of Helen of Troy have outpaced the industry in the past three months, on solid second-quarter fiscal 2022 results. Favorable trends in Beauty and Housewares as well as more favorable-than-anticipated EPA resolution aided the results. Strength in the international business bodes well. Management raised its fiscal 2022 view. The company's Leadership Brands, including Drybar, Hydro Flask and Hot Tools, remain growth drivers. It remains focused on investing in consumer-centric innovation, new packaging, enhanced production and distribution capacity as well as direct-to-consumer channels. However, dismal sales results in the Health & Home segment led to a year-over-year sales decline. Consumers' return to in-store shopping also hurt online sales. Global supply-chain disruptions, and elevated freight and labor costs remain concerning.”

Separately, DA Davidson raised their price target on Helen of Troy from $254.00 to $266.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Shares of NASDAQ:HELE traded up $0.44 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $252.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 667 shares, compared to its average volume of 190,521. Helen of Troy has a fifty-two week low of $201.02 and a fifty-two week high of $265.97. The company has a market capitalization of $6.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.19, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $234.36.

Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 6th. The company reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.82. The company had revenue of $475.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $428.16 million. Helen of Troy had a return on equity of 20.99% and a net margin of 9.92%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.77 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Helen of Troy will post 9.82 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Brian Grass sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.50, for a total transaction of $443,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Julien Mininberg sold 6,644 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.93, for a total value of $1,633,958.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.93% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its position in Helen of Troy by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 3,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $739,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in Helen of Troy by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,359,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. AGF Investments LLC raised its position in Helen of Troy by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 2,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $631,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in Helen of Troy by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC raised its position in Helen of Troy by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 2,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $459,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the last quarter.

About Helen of Troy

Helen of Troy Ltd. engages in the manufacture and distribution of personal care and household products. It operates through the following segments: Housewares, Healthcare and Home, and Beauty. The Housewares segment offers food preparation tools, containers, electronics, baby care, and cleaning products.

