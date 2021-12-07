Patria Investments (NYSE:PAX) Shares Gap Down to $16.71

Patria Investments Limited (NYSE:PAX) shares gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $16.71, but opened at $16.21. Patria Investments shares last traded at $16.95, with a volume of 342 shares.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Patria Investments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Patria Investments currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.14.

The firm has a market cap of $876.13 million and a P/E ratio of 17.97. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $17.42.

Patria Investments (NYSE:PAX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.04. Patria Investments had a return on equity of 42.85% and a net margin of 56.78%. On average, equities analysts predict that Patria Investments Limited will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.31%. Patria Investments’s payout ratio is currently 60.22%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Patria Investments during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Patria Investments during the second quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Patria Investments by 3,284.1% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,000 after acquiring an additional 11,363 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Patria Investments during the first quarter valued at approximately $286,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Patria Investments by 4,260.0% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 21,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,000 after purchasing an additional 21,300 shares during the last quarter.

Patria Investments Company Profile (NYSE:PAX)

Patria Investments Limited operates as a private market investment firm focused on investing in Latin America. The company offers asset management services to investors focusing on private equity funds, infrastructure development funds, co-investments funds, constructivist equity funds, and real estate and credit funds.

