Turning Point Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TPTX) Shares Gap Up to $35.48

Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPTX)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $35.48, but opened at $37.60. Turning Point Therapeutics shares last traded at $39.95, with a volume of 758 shares.

TPTX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Turning Point Therapeutics from $160.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Turning Point Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 13th. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating on shares of Turning Point Therapeutics in a report on Sunday, October 10th. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Turning Point Therapeutics in a research note on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Wedbush decreased their price objective on shares of Turning Point Therapeutics from $166.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $133.60.

The company has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a PE ratio of -9.44 and a beta of 0.82. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.99.

Turning Point Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TPTX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($1.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.26) by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $0.46 million for the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.42) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc. will post -4.57 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Turning Point Therapeutics by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 218,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,514,000 after buying an additional 18,782 shares in the last quarter. Altium Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Turning Point Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,879,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Turning Point Therapeutics by 157.9% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $748,000 after buying an additional 6,894 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in Turning Point Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $275,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics by 17.2% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 10,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $698,000 after purchasing an additional 1,545 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.22% of the company’s stock.

Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage oncology biopharmaceutical company, which engages in designing and developing next-generation therapies that target genetic drivers of cancer to improve the lives of patients. Its product pipeline include Repotrectinib, TPX-0022, TPX-0046, and TPS-O131, a next-gen ALK inhibitor.

