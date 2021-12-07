Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) Shares Sold by Valley Brook Capital Group Inc.

Valley Brook Capital Group Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,452 shares of the company’s stock after selling 330 shares during the period. Valley Brook Capital Group Inc.’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $733,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in Citigroup by 0.8% during the second quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 18,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,315,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the period. Arjuna Capital grew its stake in shares of Citigroup by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Arjuna Capital now owns 10,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $730,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Cooper Financial Group grew its stake in shares of Citigroup by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 7,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $543,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Lee Financial Co boosted its stake in shares of Citigroup by 44.1% in the second quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wakefield Asset Management LLLP boosted its stake in shares of Citigroup by 1.3% in the second quarter. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP now owns 12,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $887,000 after buying an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. 75.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have commented on C. Morgan Stanley downgraded Citigroup from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $82.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Citigroup from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Citigroup from $81.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.62.

Shares of NYSE C opened at $62.76 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $68.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $70.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market cap of $127.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.84, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.82. Citigroup Inc. has a 1 year low of $57.28 and a 1 year high of $80.29.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The company reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $17.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.93 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 13.12% and a net margin of 29.23%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.40 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Citigroup Inc. will post 10.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 1st were paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 29th. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.07%.

In other news, CEO Cantu Ernesto Torres sold 27,783 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.50, for a total transaction of $2,014,267.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Citigroup Company Profile

Citigroup, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Banking; Institutional Clients Group; and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Banking segment provides traditional banking services to retail customers through retail banking, including commercial banking, and Citi-branded cards and Citi retail services.

