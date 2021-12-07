Horizon Financial Services LLC Purchases 4,200 Shares of Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CLM)

Horizon Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CLM) by 6,000.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,270 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 4,200 shares during the period. Horizon Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund were worth $55,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CLM. Wagner Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund by 660.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,800 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 3,300 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund by 117.4% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,758 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 2,029 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund by 116.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,275 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 2,835 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund by 262.5% during the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 7,250 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 5,250 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,620 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund alerts:

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN CLM traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $14.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,283 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,183,175. Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.75 and a fifty-two week high of $14.75.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.1808 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $2.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 15.37%.

In related news, Director Matthew Morris sold 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.89, for a total transaction of $167,570.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 10.73% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund Company Profile

Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund, Inc is a closed-end investment company, which enagages in the objective of seeking long-term capital appreciation through investment primarily in equity securities of U.S. and non-U.S. companies. The company was founded in May 1987 and is headquartered in Cincinnati, OH.

See Also: How is the S&P 500 index different from the DJIA?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CLM).

Receive News & Ratings for Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.