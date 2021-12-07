First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY) is Echo Wealth Management LLC’s 2nd Largest Position

Echo Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY) by 38.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 146,812 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,878 shares during the period. First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF makes up about 8.5% of Echo Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Echo Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF were worth $7,160,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $13,364,000. Triumph Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,903,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 42.6% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,160,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,750,000 after purchasing an additional 346,403 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 125,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,033,000 after purchasing an additional 15,125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 57.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,244,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,782,000 after purchasing an additional 453,098 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:RDVY traded up $1.14 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $51.14. 3,781 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 863,718. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $50.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.99. First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF has a twelve month low of $38.63 and a twelve month high of $52.10.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 24th were issued a dividend of $0.131 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.02%.

