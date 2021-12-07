SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QUS) Shares Sold by Echo Wealth Management LLC

Echo Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QUS) by 14.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,815 shares of the company’s stock after selling 318 shares during the quarter. Echo Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF were worth $220,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of QUS. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new stake in SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF in the second quarter worth about $35,000. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF in the second quarter worth about $54,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF in the second quarter worth about $54,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its holdings in SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF by 130.2% in the second quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 656 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smart Money Group LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF by 9.1% in the second quarter. Smart Money Group LLC now owns 2,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA QUS traded up $2.13 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $128.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,708. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $125.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $122.71. SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF has a fifty-two week low of $101.47 and a fifty-two week high of $129.48.

