Exeter Financial LLC Increases Holdings in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Exeter Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) by 1.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 11,370 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 215 shares during the quarter. Exeter Financial LLC’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $1,728,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its stake in Travelers Companies by 19.6% during the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 3,253 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $495,000 after buying an additional 533 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 19,708 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,996,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. Arrow Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 23.7% in the 3rd quarter. Arrow Financial Corp now owns 6,649 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,010,000 after purchasing an additional 1,275 shares in the last quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC increased its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 14.0% in the 3rd quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 3,477 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $529,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 12,727 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,935,000 after purchasing an additional 667 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Travelers Companies alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Travelers Companies in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $180.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Travelers Companies in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $165.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Travelers Companies from $167.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Travelers Companies in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $165.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $162.40.

In related news, EVP Andy F. Bessette sold 6,005 shares of Travelers Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.87, for a total transaction of $960,019.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Michael Frederick Klein sold 5,876 shares of Travelers Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.71, for a total transaction of $950,207.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 26,570 shares of company stock valued at $4,289,845. 0.92% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of TRV traded up $1.00 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $152.82. 16,455 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,263,721. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $156.28 and a 200-day moving average of $155.29. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $132.75 and a 52 week high of $163.29. The stock has a market cap of $37.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.65, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.36.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The insurance provider reported $2.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.60. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 10.64% and a return on equity of 12.15%. The business had revenue of $8.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.75 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.12 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 12.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th will be issued a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. Travelers Companies’s payout ratio is 24.70%.

Travelers Companies Company Profile

The Travelers Cos., Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance products and services. It operates through the following business segments: Business Insurance, Bond and Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance. The Business Insurance segment offers a broad array of property and casualty insurance, and insurance related services to its customers.

Recommended Story: Stock Symbols, CUSIP and Other Stock Identifiers

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV).

Receive News & Ratings for Travelers Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travelers Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.