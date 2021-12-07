MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) PT Raised to $626.00 at Needham & Company LLC

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) had its price target hoisted by equities researchers at Needham & Company LLC from $534.00 to $626.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price objective points to a potential upside of 45.81% from the company’s current price.

MDB has been the topic of several other reports. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of MongoDB in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $700.00 target price on the stock. Argus increased their target price on shares of MongoDB from $406.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of MongoDB from $300.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of MongoDB from $384.00 to $495.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a $660.00 price objective (up previously from $526.00) on shares of MongoDB in a research report on Tuesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $523.24.

MDB opened at $429.34 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $506.41 and a 200 day moving average of $424.28. The company has a market cap of $28.41 billion, a PE ratio of -90.77 and a beta of 0.66. MongoDB has a 12 month low of $238.01 and a 12 month high of $590.00. The company has a current ratio of 5.74, a quick ratio of 5.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, December 5th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.27. MongoDB had a negative net margin of 41.24% and a negative return on equity of 239.38%. The business had revenue of $226.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $205.18 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.98) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that MongoDB will post -4.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other MongoDB news, CRO Cedric Pech sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $566.46, for a total value of $5,664,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CTO Mark Porter sold 2,754 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $444.36, for a total transaction of $1,223,767.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 63,555 shares of company stock worth $30,699,509. 7.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Winch Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of MongoDB by 54.2% during the 3rd quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 74 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new stake in shares of MongoDB during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of MongoDB during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of MongoDB during the 3rd quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Tsfg LLC bought a new stake in shares of MongoDB during the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. 88.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MongoDB, Inc engages in the development and provision of a general purpose database platform. The firm’s products include MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, MongoDB Atlas and Community Server. It also offers professional services including consulting and training. The company was founded by Eliot Horowitz, Dwight A.

