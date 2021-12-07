Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Shares Sold by Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lowered its position in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 0.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 378,008 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 260 shares during the period. Comcast makes up approximately 0.9% of Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $21,142,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CMCSA. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Comcast by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 112,683,895 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $6,425,236,000 after purchasing an additional 12,066,751 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Comcast by 27.4% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 34,835,280 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,986,305,000 after purchasing an additional 7,499,137 shares during the period. Capital International Investors boosted its position in shares of Comcast by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 226,174,387 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $12,895,902,000 after purchasing an additional 6,432,001 shares during the period. Amundi purchased a new position in Comcast in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $333,562,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Comcast by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 40,850,065 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $2,329,271,000 after buying an additional 3,998,777 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.48% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CMCSA opened at $52.35 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market cap of $239.18 billion, a PE ratio of 16.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.94. Comcast Co. has a 1-year low of $48.15 and a 1-year high of $61.80.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The cable giant reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $30.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.87 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 12.73% and a return on equity of 14.88%. The company’s revenue was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.65 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 5th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 4th. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.26%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Raymond James cut shares of Comcast from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. TD Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Comcast from $71.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Comcast from $49.00 to $46.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Comcast in a research note on Monday, September 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $72.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Comcast from $68.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.87.

Comcast Company Profile

Comcast Corp. is a media, entertainment, and communications company, which engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks and Sky. The Cable Communications segment provides video, Internet, voice, and security and automation services under the Xfinity brand.

