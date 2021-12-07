Valley Brook Capital Group Inc. Sells 875 Shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Valley Brook Capital Group Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,292 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 875 shares during the period. Valley Brook Capital Group Inc.’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $239,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 13.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 180,745,619 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,294,991,000 after acquiring an additional 21,329,607 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 0.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 169,476,131 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,089,550,000 after acquiring an additional 569,949 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Kinder Morgan by 4.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 136,273,345 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,484,263,000 after buying an additional 5,263,835 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Kinder Morgan by 9.1% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 34,240,604 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $622,433,000 after buying an additional 2,868,638 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Kinder Morgan by 2.4% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 25,761,745 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $469,637,000 after buying an additional 612,570 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.12% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $81,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 14.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of KMI opened at $16.07 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.49, a PEG ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 1.03. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.47 and a 52 week high of $19.29. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $16.94 and a 200-day moving average of $17.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.46.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The pipeline company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $3.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.23 billion. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 9.48% and a net margin of 11.46%. The business’s revenue was up 31.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.21 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.32 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 1st were given a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 29th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.72%. Kinder Morgan’s payout ratio is 140.26%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on KMI shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Kinder Morgan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Mizuho lowered their price target on Kinder Morgan from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on Kinder Morgan in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kinder Morgan presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.83.

Kinder Morgan Company Profile

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The firm engages in the operation of pipelines and terminals that transport natural gas, gasoline, crude oil, carbon dioxide (CO2) and other products and stores petroleum products chemicals and handles bulk materials like ethanol, coal, petroleum coke and steel.

