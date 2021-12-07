Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV Has $4.01 Million Stock Holdings in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV grew its holdings in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) by 6.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 27,098 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,680 shares during the period. Marriott International makes up 2.1% of Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $4,013,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Marriott International by 69.5% during the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 239 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marriott International during the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Monumental Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Marriott International during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Marriott International during the 3rd quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Ironwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Marriott International during the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. Institutional investors own 58.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MAR opened at $156.70 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.03 billion, a PE ratio of 110.35 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.09. Marriott International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $115.50 and a 1 year high of $171.68. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $156.42 and its 200-day moving average is $145.72.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.99. Marriott International had a net margin of 4.03% and a return on equity of 111.02%. The business had revenue of $3.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.06 EPS. Marriott International’s quarterly revenue was up 75.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Marriott International, Inc. will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Marriott International news, President Stephanie Linnartz sold 13,810 shares of Marriott International stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.04, for a total value of $2,072,052.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Anthony Capuano sold 5,347 shares of Marriott International stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.61, for a total transaction of $805,311.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 50,590 shares of company stock worth $7,936,032 in the last three months. 12.41% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MAR. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Marriott International from $145.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Loop Capital lowered their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $165.00 to $163.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $171.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Marriott International from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $154.57.

Marriott International, Inc engages in the operation and franchise of hotel, residential, and timeshare properties. It operates through the following business segments: U.S. & Canada; Asia Pacific; and Europe, Middle East and Africa (“EMEA“). The company was founded by J. Wiliard Marriot and Alice Sheets Marriott in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

