Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV Buys Shares of 5,400 Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL)

Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 5,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $486,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ball during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in Ball in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Close Asset Management Ltd lifted its stake in Ball by 125.0% in the 2nd quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 450 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Ball in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in Ball in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Institutional investors own 80.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Ball alerts:

NYSE:BLL opened at $92.68 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $30.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.14, a P/E/G ratio of 5.46 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.97. Ball Co. has a fifty-two week low of $77.95 and a fifty-two week high of $98.09. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $92.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $88.56.

Ball (NYSE:BLL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by ($0.04). Ball had a return on equity of 30.98% and a net margin of 6.10%. The company had revenue of $3.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.89 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Ball Co. will post 3.43 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%. Ball’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.92%.

In other Ball news, President Daniel William Fisher bought 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $93.89 per share, for a total transaction of $657,230.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Ronald J. Lewis bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $91.26 per share, with a total value of $912,600.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

BLL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Ball from $100.00 to $92.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Ball from $104.00 to $102.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Ball in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Ball from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, September 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ball from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $96.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $100.19.

Ball Company Profile

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods and household products. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging, North and Central America; Beverage Packaging, South America; Beverage Packaging, Europe; and Aerospace. The Beverage Packaging, North and Central America segment sold under multi-year supply contracts to fillers of carbonated soft drinks, beer, energy drinks, and other beverages.

Recommended Story: Upside/Downside Explanation

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL).

Receive News & Ratings for Ball Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ball and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.