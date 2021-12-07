Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) Shares Purchased by Boenning & Scattergood Inc.

Boenning & Scattergood Inc. raised its position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 39,488 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc.’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $3,719,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jag Capital Management LLC grew its position in Emerson Electric by 38.9% in the 3rd quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC now owns 5,714 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $538,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 337.0% in the 3rd quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 21,915 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,064,000 after buying an additional 16,900 shares during the period. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. boosted its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 110.1% in the 3rd quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 416 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the period. V Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 14.0% in the 3rd quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,028 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $757,000 after buying an additional 985 shares during the period. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 28,545 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,689,000 after buying an additional 948 shares during the period. 72.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

EMR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Emerson Electric in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $99.00 price objective for the company. Loop Capital began coverage on Emerson Electric in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $124.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Emerson Electric from $106.00 to $102.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $109.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Emerson Electric in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Emerson Electric has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $102.80.

NYSE:EMR opened at $90.94 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $54.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.81, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $95.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $97.43. Emerson Electric Co. has a 12-month low of $77.76 and a 12-month high of $105.99.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.03. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 26.45% and a net margin of 12.63%. The business had revenue of $4.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.10 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.515 per share. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 10th. This is a positive change from Emerson Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.93%.

Emerson Electric Co is a global technology and engineering company, which provides innovative solutions for customers in industrial, commercial and residential markets. It operates through the following business segments: Automation Solutions, Climate Technologies, and Tools and Home Products. The Automation Solutions segment offers products, integrated solutions, software and services which enable process, hybrid and discrete manufacturers to maximize production, protect personnel and the environment, reduce project costs, and optimize their energy efficiency and operating costs.

