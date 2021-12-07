Analysts Set Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA) Price Target at $204.14

Shares of Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the sixteen analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and ten have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $205.21.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Ambarella from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Craig Hallum raised their price target on shares of Ambarella from $170.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Ambarella from $185.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Ambarella from $125.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Ambarella from $115.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st.

Get Ambarella alerts:

Shares of AMBA stock traded up $20.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $214.81. 27,290 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 621,905. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $177.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $133.52. Ambarella has a 12-month low of $82.59 and a 12-month high of $227.59. The stock has a market cap of $7.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -259.51 and a beta of 1.13.

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.08. Ambarella had a negative net margin of 9.78% and a negative return on equity of 6.04%. The firm had revenue of $92.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.35 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.49) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 64.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Ambarella will post -0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Chenming Hu sold 4,000 shares of Ambarella stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $560,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mcdonald Partners LLC lifted its stake in Ambarella by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 20,246 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,153,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Ambarella by 93.1% in the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 168 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in Ambarella by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 20,003 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,133,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Ambarella by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,144 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $548,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Ambarella by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 3,465 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $369,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.56% of the company’s stock.

About Ambarella

Ambarella, Inc engages in the development and sale of video compression, image processing, and computer vision solutions. It offers processors and software that cater to end markets including security cameras, automotive cameras, industrial and robotic applications, and consumer applications. The company was founded by Feng Ming Wang and Leslie D.

See Also: What is the Euro STOXX 50 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Ambarella Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ambarella and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.