Analysts Set Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA) Price Target at $204.14

Shares of Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the sixteen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $205.21.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Ambarella from $150.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Colliers Securities lifted their price target on shares of Ambarella from $135.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Ambarella from $115.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Ambarella from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Ambarella from $125.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st.

NASDAQ:AMBA traded up $20.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $214.81. The company had a trading volume of 27,290 shares, compared to its average volume of 621,905. Ambarella has a 52 week low of $82.59 and a 52 week high of $227.59. The firm has a market cap of $7.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -259.51 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $177.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $133.52.

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $92.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.35 million. Ambarella had a negative net margin of 9.78% and a negative return on equity of 6.04%. The company’s revenue was up 64.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.49) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Ambarella will post -0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Ambarella news, Director Chenming Hu sold 3,666 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $586,560.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 5.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ambarella by 93.1% in the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 168 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ambarella in the 3rd quarter worth about $65,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Ambarella in the 2nd quarter worth about $46,000. Castleview Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ambarella in the 2nd quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new position in Ambarella during the 3rd quarter valued at about $112,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.56% of the company’s stock.

Ambarella Company Profile

Ambarella, Inc engages in the development and sale of video compression, image processing, and computer vision solutions. It offers processors and software that cater to end markets including security cameras, automotive cameras, industrial and robotic applications, and consumer applications.

