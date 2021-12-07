Doheny Asset Management CA Sells 470 Shares of Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE)

Doheny Asset Management CA reduced its stake in shares of Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE) by 7.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,230 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 470 shares during the quarter. Doheny Asset Management CA’s holdings in Fate Therapeutics were worth $369,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in FATE. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Fate Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $34,000. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 51.3% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 790 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fate Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $204,000. Level Four Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 16.1% in the third quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,517 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JustInvest LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fate Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $215,000. 97.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:FATE traded up $6.30 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $54.14. The company had a trading volume of 40,087 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,006,262. Fate Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $44.99 and a 52 week high of $121.16. The firm has a market cap of $5.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.28 and a beta of 1.46. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $56.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $71.80.

Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.58) by $0.13. Fate Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 359.66% and a negative return on equity of 28.25%. The business had revenue of $14.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.67 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.36) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 88.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Fate Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.25 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Edward J. Dulac III sold 19,460 shares of Fate Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.53, for a total transaction of $1,216,833.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO J Scott Wolchko sold 20,000 shares of Fate Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.27, for a total transaction of $1,085,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 119,460 shares of company stock valued at $7,050,334. 18.58% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup upgraded shares of Fate Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $94.00 to $87.00 in a report on Monday, November 8th. Roth Capital lowered their price objective on shares of Fate Therapeutics from $90.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $121.00 price objective on shares of Fate Therapeutics in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Fate Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, August 26th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $77.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Fate Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Fate Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $106.25.

Fate Therapeutics Company Profile

Fate Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of programmed cellular immunotherapies for cancer and immune disorder. Its pipeline of products includes immuno-ocology candidates and immuno-regulation candidates. The company was founded by Philip Beachy, Sheng Ding, Rudolf Jaenisch, Randall T. Moon, Michael Rudnicki, David Scadden, Leonard Zon, Alexander Rives, Scott Wolchko, and John D.

