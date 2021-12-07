AECOM (NYSE:ACM) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

AECOM (NYSE:ACM) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.200-$3.400 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $3.240. The company issued revenue guidance of -.AECOM also updated its FY 2024 guidance to $4.750-$ EPS.

Shares of AECOM stock traded up $1.70 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $73.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,659 shares, compared to its average volume of 856,681. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $68.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $65.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market cap of $10.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.48. AECOM has a one year low of $46.61 and a one year high of $75.94.

AECOM (NYSE:ACM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The construction company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.04. AECOM had a return on equity of 14.55% and a net margin of 1.30%. The company had revenue of $3.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.60 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that AECOM will post 3.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AECOM declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, September 23rd that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the construction company to reacquire up to 10.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on ACM shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AECOM from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $77.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of AECOM from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of AECOM from $74.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. KeyCorp upped their target price on AECOM from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on AECOM from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $79.71.

In related news, Director Daniel R. Tishman sold 29,792 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.00, for a total value of $2,055,648.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in AECOM stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in AECOM (NYSE:ACM) by 16.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 602,897 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 86,352 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.42% of AECOM worth $38,176,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 86.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About AECOM

AECOM engages in the design, build, finance and operation of infrastructure assets for governments, businesses and organizations. It operates through the following segments: Americas, International, and AECOM Capital. The Americas segment engages in planning, consulting, architectural and engineering design and construction management services to commercial and government clients in the United States, Canada and Latin America in major end markets such as transportation, water, government, facilities, environmental and energy.

