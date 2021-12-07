imbrex (REX) Price Tops $0.0124 on Exchanges

imbrex (CURRENCY:REX) traded up 10.3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on December 7th. imbrex has a total market capitalization of $106,981.48 and $4.00 worth of imbrex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, imbrex has traded 9.4% higher against the dollar. One imbrex coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0124 or 0.00000020 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 27.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.48 or 0.00004776 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 22.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001254 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001930 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $20.62 or 0.00039776 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 13% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.00 or 0.00007726 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $109.26 or 0.00210772 BTC.

imbrex Coin Profile

imbrex (CRYPTO:REX) is a coin. Its genesis date was August 28th, 2017. imbrex’s total supply is 24,015,497 coins and its circulating supply is 8,660,756 coins. The official website for imbrex is imbrex.io . The Reddit community for imbrex is /r/REXMLS and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . imbrex’s official Twitter account is @rexmls and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Imbrex is a blockchain-based listing platform for the real-estate industry where users control their own data, have faster transaction times and be incentivised for participation. REX aims to connect vendors, buyers and agents over a open network. REX is an Ethereum-based token that will be used within the platform to pay vendors and agent. REX can also be exchanged within the platform for features like professional profile creation and profile promotion. “

Buying and Selling imbrex

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as imbrex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade imbrex should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy imbrex using one of the exchanges listed above.

