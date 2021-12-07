Doheny Asset Management CA Sells 1,150 Shares of Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH)

Doheny Asset Management CA decreased its holdings in Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH) by 41.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,150 shares during the period. Doheny Asset Management CA’s holdings in Guardant Health were worth $200,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of GH. Coatue Management LLC grew its holdings in Guardant Health by 31.8% in the second quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 2,661,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,495,000 after purchasing an additional 642,750 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in Guardant Health by 33.8% in the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 11,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,369,000 after purchasing an additional 2,784 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in Guardant Health by 15.2% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 235,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,308,000 after purchasing an additional 31,178 shares during the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Guardant Health in the second quarter worth $423,000. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in Guardant Health by 2.5% in the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 58,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,904,000 after purchasing an additional 1,414 shares during the last quarter. 88.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Guardant Health news, Director Stanley J. Meresman sold 4,934 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.78, for a total value of $640,334.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Helmy Eltoukhy acquired 54,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $94.36 per share, with a total value of $5,142,620.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,802 shares of company stock valued at $1,676,327 over the last 90 days. 5.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ GH traded up $5.73 on Tuesday, reaching $94.44. 8,526 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 990,447. The firm has a market cap of $9.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.90 and a beta of 0.49. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $106.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $115.23. Guardant Health, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $85.41 and a fifty-two week high of $181.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 15.33 and a current ratio of 15.57.

Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($1.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.90) by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $94.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $92.59 million. Guardant Health had a negative net margin of 118.80% and a negative return on equity of 44.55%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.78) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Guardant Health, Inc. will post -4.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GH has been the topic of several analyst reports. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $159.00 price target on shares of Guardant Health in a report on Friday, November 5th. SVB Leerink cut their price target on shares of Guardant Health from $180.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price objective on shares of Guardant Health from $195.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Guardant Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Guardant Health from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $168.55.

About Guardant Health

Guardant Health, Inc is a precision oncology company, which engages in treatment of cancer through use of proprietary blood-based tests, vast data sets, and advanced analytics. Its solutions include treatment selection, recurrence detection, and early detection. The company was founded by Helmy Eltoukhy, AmirAli H.

