Ade LLC Cuts Stock Position in Lancaster Colony Co. (NASDAQ:LANC)

Ade LLC reduced its position in Lancaster Colony Co. (NASDAQ:LANC) by 4.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 6,833 shares of the company’s stock after selling 322 shares during the quarter. Lancaster Colony makes up 1.1% of Ade LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Ade LLC’s holdings in Lancaster Colony were worth $1,153,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Lancaster Colony by 1,143.8% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the period. Bbva USA purchased a new stake in Lancaster Colony during the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Lancaster Colony during the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in Lancaster Colony by 124.6% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Lancaster Colony during the 2nd quarter valued at about $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.55% of the company’s stock.

LANC stock traded down $0.79 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $151.90. 184 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 93,242. Lancaster Colony Co. has a 1 year low of $145.79 and a 1 year high of $201.31. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $165.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.97 and a beta of 0.20.

Lancaster Colony (NASDAQ:LANC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.63 by ($0.52). Lancaster Colony had a return on equity of 16.23% and a net margin of 9.00%. The business had revenue of $392.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $406.80 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.45 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 6th will be issued a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 3rd. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.11%. This is a boost from Lancaster Colony’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. Lancaster Colony’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.85%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lancaster Colony from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th.

Lancaster Colony Company Profile

Lancaster Colony Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of specialty food products. It operates through the following segments: Retail and Foodservice. The Retail and Foodservices segments focuses in the manufacture and selling of frozen breads, refrigerated dressings and dips and shelf-stable dressings and croutons under the brand name New York BRAND Bakery, Sister Schubert’s, Marzetti Frozen Pasta and Flatout.

