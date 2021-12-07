Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC) Shares Acquired by Horizon Financial Services LLC

Horizon Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC) by 65.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 49,180 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,393 shares during the quarter. Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF comprises 1.3% of Horizon Financial Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Horizon Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF were worth $2,042,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wooster Corthell Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wooster Corthell Wealth Management Inc. now owns 130,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,425,000 after acquiring an additional 2,960 shares during the last quarter. Colony Family Offices LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 24.5% in the 3rd quarter. Colony Family Offices LLC now owns 17,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $707,000 after acquiring an additional 3,355 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $545,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $281,000. Finally, Gemmer Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 12,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $512,000 after acquiring an additional 862 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SCHC stock traded up $0.93 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $41.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,572 shares, compared to its average volume of 277,303. The company has a 50 day moving average of $42.23 and a 200 day moving average of $42.35. Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $36.13 and a 12-month high of $44.17.

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE Developed Small Cap ex-US Liquid Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of small capitalization companies in developed countries outside the United States. The Index defines the small capitalization universe as approximately the bottom 10% of the eligible universe with a minimum free float capitalization of $150 million.

