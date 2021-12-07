John Larsen Purchases 50,000 Shares of Sequoia Financial Group Limited (ASX:SEQ) Stock

Sequoia Financial Group Limited (ASX:SEQ) insider John Larsen bought 50,000 shares of Sequoia Financial Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$0.68 ($0.48) per share, for a total transaction of A$34,000.00 ($23,943.66).

The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.02.

About Sequoia Financial Group

Sequoia Financial Group Limited, an integrated financial services company, provides financial products and services to retail and wholesale clients, and third party professional service firms primarily in Australia. The company operates through Sequoia Wealth Group, Sequoia Professional Services Group, Sequoia Equity Markets Group, and Sequoia Direct Investment Group segments.

