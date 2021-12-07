Manchester & London Investment Trust plc (LON:MNL) Insider Sells £29,250 in Stock

Manchester & London Investment Trust plc (LON:MNL) insider James Waterlow sold 5,000 shares of Manchester & London Investment Trust stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 585 ($7.76), for a total transaction of £29,250 ($38,787.96).

Shares of Manchester & London Investment Trust stock traded up GBX 9.92 ($0.13) during trading on Tuesday, hitting GBX 605.92 ($8.04). 53,187 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 54,247. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 581.64 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 582.83. Manchester & London Investment Trust plc has a twelve month low of GBX 525.64 ($6.97) and a twelve month high of GBX 652 ($8.65). The company has a market cap of £244.16 million and a PE ratio of 10.44.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 14th were issued a dividend of GBX 7 ($0.09) per share. This represents a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 14th. Manchester & London Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.25%.

Manchester & London Investment Trust plc is a close-ended fund launched and managed by M&L Capital Management Limited. The fund primarily invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. It makes its investments across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in growth stocks of companies by employing a fundamental analysis.

