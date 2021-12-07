Mesa Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLAB) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.55 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Mesa Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLAB) to post $1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Mesa Laboratories’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $2.09 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.27. Mesa Laboratories reported earnings of $1.46 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.2%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Mesa Laboratories will report full year earnings of $8.10 per share for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $7.41 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.59 to $11.03. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Mesa Laboratories.

Mesa Laboratories (NASDAQ:MLAB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.60. Mesa Laboratories had a net margin of 3.56% and a return on equity of 6.17%. The business had revenue of $35.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.95 million.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MLAB. TheStreet raised shares of Mesa Laboratories from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mesa Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $344.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th.

MLAB traded up $5.11 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $321.63. 356 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,122. The company has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 345.84 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a quick ratio of 10.71, a current ratio of 11.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Mesa Laboratories has a one year low of $232.88 and a one year high of $327.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is $310.76.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 29th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.20%. Mesa Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is presently 68.82%.

In other Mesa Laboratories news, SVP Gregory Dinoia sold 280 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $323.72, for a total value of $90,641.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO John Sakys sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $317.12, for a total transaction of $317,120.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 13,460 shares of company stock worth $4,112,064 over the last 90 days. 5.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC increased its position in Mesa Laboratories by 60.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 200 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Mesa Laboratories during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $71,000. Huntington National Bank increased its position in Mesa Laboratories by 55.4% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 314 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Mesa Laboratories during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $97,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Mesa Laboratories during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $96,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.55% of the company’s stock.

About Mesa Laboratories

Mesa Laboratories, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and market of instruments and disposable products utilized in healthcare, pharmaceutical, food and beverage, medical device, and petrochemical industries. It operates through the following segments: Sterilization and Disinfection Control, Instruments, Continuous Monitoring, and Biopharmaceutical Development.

