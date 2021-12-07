V Wealth Advisors LLC Has $1.73 Million Stake in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

V Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 3.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,018 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 152 shares during the period. V Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $1,732,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of LMT. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Godsey & Gibb Associates raised its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 91.8% during the 2nd quarter. Godsey & Gibb Associates now owns 117 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd bought a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. 74.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Lockheed Martin alerts:

Shares of LMT opened at $339.96 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $93.76 billion, a PE ratio of 15.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.93. Lockheed Martin Co. has a one year low of $319.81 and a one year high of $396.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $345.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $361.23.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The aerospace company reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.24. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 9.13% and a return on equity of 104.60%. The company had revenue of $16.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $6.25 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 28.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Lockheed Martin declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, September 23rd that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the aerospace company to reacquire up to 5.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $2.80 per share. This is an increase from Lockheed Martin’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.60. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $11.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.29%. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is presently 51.68%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $425.00 to $375.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $385.00 to $340.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Lockheed Martin in a report on Friday, September 10th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $458.00 to $430.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $440.00 to $375.00 in a report on Monday, November 1st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $380.40.

About Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Corp. operates as a global security and aerospace company, which engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services. It operates through the following business segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS) and Space.

Further Reading: Index Funds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT).

Receive News & Ratings for Lockheed Martin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lockheed Martin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.