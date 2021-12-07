V Wealth Advisors LLC Has $1.73 Million Stake in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

V Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 3.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,018 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 152 shares during the period. V Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $1,732,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of LMT. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Godsey & Gibb Associates raised its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 91.8% during the 2nd quarter. Godsey & Gibb Associates now owns 117 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd bought a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. 74.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Shares of LMT opened at $339.96 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $93.76 billion, a PE ratio of 15.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.93. Lockheed Martin Co. has a one year low of $319.81 and a one year high of $396.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $345.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $361.23.
Lockheed Martin declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, September 23rd that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the aerospace company to reacquire up to 5.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $2.80 per share. This is an increase from Lockheed Martin’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.60. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $11.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.29%. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is presently 51.68%.
A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $425.00 to $375.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $385.00 to $340.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Lockheed Martin in a report on Friday, September 10th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $458.00 to $430.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $440.00 to $375.00 in a report on Monday, November 1st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $380.40.
About Lockheed Martin
Lockheed Martin Corp. operates as a global security and aerospace company, which engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services. It operates through the following business segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS) and Space.
